The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HON. DZ Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $243.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. Honeywell International has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $246.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

