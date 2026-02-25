Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $174.00 price target on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $159.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raises price target to $198 and reiterates Buy, citing improving housing conditions — this is a clear bullish catalyst that supports upside expectations for TOL shares. UBS Raises Target

UBS raises price target to $198 and reiterates Buy, citing improving housing conditions — this is a clear bullish catalyst that supports upside expectations for TOL shares. Positive Sentiment: New community opening in Magnolia, TX (Toll Brothers at Wildtree) adds for-sale inventory in the Houston market at move-up price points (homes from the $500Ks) and includes future amenities — supports near-term revenue and margin potential from higher-end product. Wildtree Community Release

New community opening in Magnolia, TX (Toll Brothers at Wildtree) adds for-sale inventory in the Houston market at move-up price points (homes from the $500Ks) and includes future amenities — supports near-term revenue and margin potential from higher-end product. Positive Sentiment: Local entitlement approved for a 525-home project in Brunswick County, NC — expands long-term lot supply and supports future community starts in a fast-growing county. Brunswick County Approval

Local entitlement approved for a 525-home project in Brunswick County, NC — expands long-term lot supply and supports future community starts in a fast-growing county. Neutral Sentiment: Toll Brothers made a ~$53M land purchase in West Chelsea (NYC) — strategic expansion into a high-value market but represents a sizable cash commitment; impact depends on project timing and absorption. West Chelsea Land Purchase

Toll Brothers made a ~$53M land purchase in West Chelsea (NYC) — strategic expansion into a high-value market but represents a sizable cash commitment; impact depends on project timing and absorption. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — some large additions (e.g., Price T. Rowe increased holdings materially) while many funds trimmed positions; this creates both buying and selling pressure and increases trading volatility. QuiverQuant Institutional Flow

Institutional activity is mixed — some large additions (e.g., Price T. Rowe increased holdings materially) while many funds trimmed positions; this creates both buying and selling pressure and increases trading volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s target increase to $143 still implies downside from current levels (their “overweight” stance but lower target), signaling divergent analyst views and potential near-term valuation risk. JPMorgan Note

JPMorgan’s target increase to $143 still implies downside from current levels (their “overweight” stance but lower target), signaling divergent analyst views and potential near-term valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (CEO and senior execs sold sizable blocks over the past six months) may be perceived negatively by some investors despite corporate performance. Insider Trading Details

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

