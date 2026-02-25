UBS Group Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $425.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JLL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $311.03 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,441. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

