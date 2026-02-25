Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.1818.

VERA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 28th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Insider Activity

VERA opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

