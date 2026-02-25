Wall Street Zen Downgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNYGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPSNY

Naspers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $11.33 on Monday. Naspers has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Naspers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.