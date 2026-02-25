Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of IMAX opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. IMAX has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IMAX by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm buy/outperform: Rosenblatt reiterated a “buy” with a $47 price target (~27% upside) and Wedbush kept IMAX on its Best Ideas list with a $46 target — analyst support lifts sentiment and upside expectations. Rosenblatt Price Target

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

