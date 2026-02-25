Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian W. Quartel sold 4,533 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $40,026.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,854.09. The trade was a 31.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock worth $1,062,878 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

