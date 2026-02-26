30,474 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of -3.16.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

