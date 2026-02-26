Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF $ABLD Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 95.31% of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF worth $53,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABLD. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,644,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,197 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of ABLD opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (ABLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Yield Enhanced Real Asset index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to US real assets companies of all sizes with strong free cash flow, earnings, and dividend yield. ABLD was launched on Dec 13, 2021 and is issued by Abacus.

