Abhijit Talwalkar Sells 5,312 Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $773,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,564.30. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 1.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Freedom Capital raised iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

