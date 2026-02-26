Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 239,850 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 29th total of 760,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 923,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Actelis Networks Stock Up 2.0%

Actelis Networks stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.10. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Actelis Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actelis Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Actelis Networks during the third quarter worth $333,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actelis Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actelis Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Actelis Networks by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50,546 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering high-performance Ethernet access solutions over existing copper and fiber infrastructure. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and manufactures hardware and management software that extend bandwidth capabilities without the need for full fiber deployment. Its solutions are used to bring reliable, carrier-grade connectivity to locations where installing new fiber lines would be cost-prohibitive or logistically challenging.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its MDX series of Ethernet extenders and switches.

