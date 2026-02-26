AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 14.2% Following Weak Earnings

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.8310. Approximately 750,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 904,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $846.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.51 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting AdaptHealth

Here are the key news stories impacting AdaptHealth this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AHCO

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,774.35. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $1,171,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AdaptHealth by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 5.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company’s respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.