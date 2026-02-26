AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 14.2% Following Weak Earnings

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.8310. Approximately 750,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 904,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $846.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.51 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
Key Headlines Impacting AdaptHealth
Here are the key news stories impacting AdaptHealth this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped expectations — AdaptHealth reported $846.3M in Q4 sales versus consensus ~$832.5M, showing top-line resilience that investors may view favorably. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Company provided 2026 revenue growth outlook tied to a ramping capitated contract — management outlined 6%–8% revenue growth for 2026 as the new capitated contract scales, which supports forward topline expectations. Adapthealth outlines 6%–8% revenue growth for 2026 as new capitated contract ramps up
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus is modestly constructive — recent analyst coverage shows an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — transcripts and the investor presentation can help investors parse drivers and margin outlook from management’s Q&A. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous — recent feeds show zero or NaN values for short interest and days-to-cover, suggesting data issues; watch for corrected figures which could matter if real short interest is rising.
- Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss — AdaptHealth reported (‑$0.76) EPS for the quarter versus consensus ~$0.34, a sizeable miss that pressures sentiment and raises questions on profitability and one-time items. AdaptHealth Quarterly Results and Conference Call
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-investigation notice — Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating possible fiduciary breaches by officers/directors, which could lead to litigation or settlements and create an overhang on the stock. HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES ADAPTHEALTH CORP. SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS
- Negative Sentiment: Negative press framing — coverage highlighting the stock’s sharp decline amplifies negative sentiment and can accelerate selling if headline risk persists. Why AdaptHealth (AHCO) stock is nosediving
Insider Activity at AdaptHealth
In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,774.35. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $1,171,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AdaptHealth by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
AdaptHealth Trading Up 5.4%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.
The company’s respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.
