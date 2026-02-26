Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $20.06. Adeia shares last traded at $19.1540, with a volume of 379,489 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Adeia from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adeia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts bumped price targets and reiterated buy ratings — Rosenblatt and BWS Financial raised targets to $30, each keeping “buy” calls (implies ~45% upside vs. the recent price), signaling stronger sell‑side confidence in ADEAs growth/earnings trajectory. Rosenblatt raise BWS raise

Analysts bumped price targets and reiterated buy ratings — Rosenblatt and BWS Financial raised targets to $30, each keeping “buy” calls (implies ~45% upside vs. the recent price), signaling stronger sell‑side confidence in ADEAs growth/earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Adeia to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can attract momentum and model-driven flows from investors following Zacks’ ranking system. Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded Adeia to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can attract momentum and model-driven flows from investors following Zacks’ ranking system. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share (record/ex-dividend date March 16, payable March 30), supporting income-oriented investor interest; annualized yield is ~1.0%.

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share (record/ex-dividend date March 16, payable March 30), supporting income-oriented investor interest; annualized yield is ~1.0%. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity is elevated versus typical levels (mid‑day volume materially above the average), and the stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — technicals and higher turnover often amplify upward moves.

Trading activity is elevated versus typical levels (mid‑day volume materially above the average), and the stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — technicals and higher turnover often amplify upward moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company published Q4 2025 earnings materials and call transcripts (available on Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). These provide detail for investors but appear already priced into the market given the analyst activity; review the transcripts if you need specifics on guidance/metrics. Earnings presentation Earnings transcript

Company published Q4 2025 earnings materials and call transcripts (available on Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). These provide detail for investors but appear already priced into the market given the analyst activity; review the transcripts if you need specifics on guidance/metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data shows “0” shares and days‑to‑cover of 0.0 — this appears to be a reporting anomaly rather than meaningful new short activity; treat the short‑interest figures cautiously until validated by an exchange filing.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adeia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Adeia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

