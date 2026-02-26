Admiral Group (AMIGY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Admiral Group to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $3.5436 billion for the quarter.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMIGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is a UK-based specialist insurer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing straightforward insurance products sold directly to customers, pioneering the use of online sales and multi-car policies. Admiral’s low-overhead model and emphasis on technology have helped it establish a significant presence in the personal lines insurance market.

The core offering of Admiral Group centers on motor insurance, with additional products including home insurance, travel cover and breakdown assistance.

