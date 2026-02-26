Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.78 and traded as high as GBX 216. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 215.50, with a volume of 698,114 shares traded.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AMS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of £461.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.