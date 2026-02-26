Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.78 and traded as high as GBX 216. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 215.50, with a volume of 698,114 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.67.
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.
