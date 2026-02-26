Aecon Group (AEGXF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of $0.2419 per share and revenue of $998.1290 million for the quarter.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Aecon Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol AEGXF, is one of Canada’s leading publicly listed infrastructure development and construction companies. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Aecon delivers services across a broad spectrum of sectors, including transportation, energy, mining, and urban development. Since its origins in the late 19th century, Aecon has grown through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions into a full-service contractor capable of executing projects of varying complexity and scale.

The company’s core business is organized into three main segments: Infrastructure, Urban Development and Concessions, and Industrial.

See Also

