Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in February

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180,197 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the January 29th total of 624,128 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aena S.M.E., SA is a Spanish airport management company responsible for the operation, maintenance and commercial development of a network of airports and heliports in Spain. As the concessionaire appointed by the Spanish government, the company provides a full range of airport services, including terminal operations, ground handling coordination, security oversight and retail and real estate management within its facilities. Through long‐term public‐private partnership agreements, Aena oversees critical infrastructure that supports both domestic and international air traffic.

Beyond its core operations in Spain, Aena has expanded its footprint through strategic investments and consultancy contracts in Europe and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.