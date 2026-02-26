AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
AerSale Trading Up 1.2%
ASLE stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in AerSale by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.
