AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Trading Up 1.2%

ASLE stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in AerSale by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASLE. Wall Street Zen lowered AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.