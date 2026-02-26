Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Afya to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Afya

Afya Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 50.6% in the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 299,419 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.