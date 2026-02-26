Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 99,130 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the January 29th total of 364,031 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carbon Nano Technology Taiwan sold 46,000 shares of Ainos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 989,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,137.25. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,281 shares of company stock valued at $102,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ainos by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ainos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ainos during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ainos by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ainos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ainos presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ainos Price Performance

Ainos stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.50. Ainos has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhalation therapies for patients with chronic pulmonary disorders. The company’s proprietary platform centers on a dry powder inhalation technology designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly to the lungs, potentially improving drug distribution and reducing systemic side effects compared to traditional oral or intravenous formulations.

The lead product candidate, AI‐401, is an inhaled formulation of ibuprofen in a dry powder format.

