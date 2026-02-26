Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 321.9% in February

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,274 shares, a growth of 321.9% from the January 29th total of 1,250 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Air T Price Performance

AIRTP stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

