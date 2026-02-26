Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.77. Air T shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Air T presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Air T Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,441.13%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRT) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company specializing in prepaid and pay-as-you-go voice and data services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Air T offers a mix of retail and wholesale solutions designed to connect end users and enterprise customers across domestic and international markets. The company’s product portfolio includes prepaid wireless plans, long-distance calling services, roaming arrangements, calling cards and VoIP solutions.

Through proprietary networks and strategic partnerships with major carriers, Air T provides voice and data connectivity under subscription-free and subscription-based models.

