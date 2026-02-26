AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Short Interest Update

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,948 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 29th total of 2,246 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNA. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AleAnna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNA opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million and a PE ratio of 64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. AleAnna has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

