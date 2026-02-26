AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Short Interest Update

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,948 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 29th total of 2,246 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AleAnna
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AleAnna
AleAnna Stock Performance
Shares of ANNA opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million and a PE ratio of 64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. AleAnna has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $18.30.
About AleAnna
AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AleAnna
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.