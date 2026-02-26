Alerian MLP ETN $AMJB Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 50.25% of Alerian MLP ETN worth $59,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerian MLP ETN

In other Alerian MLP ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.78, for a total transaction of $1,792,854.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,136 shares in the company, valued at $193,653,358.08. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,935 shares of company stock worth $49,273,600 in the last ninety days.

Alerian MLP ETN Trading Down 0.6%

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

NYSEARCA AMJB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Alerian MLP ETN has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Alerian MLP ETN Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

