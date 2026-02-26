Algoma Central (AGMJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of $0.5750 per share and revenue of $153.32 million for the quarter.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Algoma Central stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) is a Canadian marine transportation company specializing in the carriage of dry-bulk commodities across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. Its fleet comprises modern self-unloading bulk carriers and a network of tug-and-barge units, equipped to handle iron ore, grain, coal, cement and other industrial materials. The company’s vessel designs and cargo-handling systems are optimized for rapid loading and discharge, enabling efficient supply chain operations for steelmakers, agricultural producers and construction firms.
Founded in 1899 and headquartered in St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.