Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX) Short Interest Update

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,964 shares, an increase of 2,347.4% from the January 29th total of 734 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,115,000.

AFIX opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and USD-denominated fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return and primarily holds investment grade securities. AFIX was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

