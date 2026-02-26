ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,238,593 shares, a growth of 250.4% from the January 29th total of 638,953 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

ALPEK, SAB. de C.V. is a leading petrochemical company based in Mexico and a key player in the Americas. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Grupo Alfa, ALPEK specializes in the production of chemical intermediates and polymers for a wide range of industrial applications. The company’s integrated portfolio serves customers in sectors such as packaging, textiles, automotive, construction and consumer goods.

ALPEK’s core business activities are organized into two main segments: intermediates and plastics.

