Alpha Tau Medical (DRTSW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1235) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 25.6%

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.

