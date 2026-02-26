Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $313.03 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

