American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Position Reduced by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,460 shares during the period. American Healthcare REIT comprises approximately 1.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $130,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This trade represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

