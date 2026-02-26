American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.9850, with a volume of 1146835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

