American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $53.8060 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 203.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4,535.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of outdoor sports and recreational products for consumers and commercial end users. Through its Shooting & Accessories and Functional Outdoor Approaches segments, the company offers shooting sports equipment, hunting and fishing accessories, archery gear, tactical and personal defense solutions, outdoor apparel, fitness products and knife and tool categories. Its portfolio encompasses well-known brands such as Wheeler®, Tipton®, Caldwell®, Hogue®, Manticore Arms® and other specialty labels.

Formed as a standalone public company in 2016 following a spin-off from Smith & Wesson, American Outdoor Brands has its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, with manufacturing, distribution and sales operations across North America.

