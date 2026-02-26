American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,402 shares, a growth of 405.3% from the January 29th total of 7,402 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
American Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APGI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About American Power Group
American Power Group, Inc is an energy technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of ultra-clean, distributed power generation systems that operate on natural gas and propane. The company focuses on providing efficient and reliable on-site power solutions designed to replace traditional diesel generators in industrial, commercial, and remote applications.
Its flagship product, the APG1000® integrated power generator, combines a proprietary four-stroke engine with advanced electronic controls to deliver approximately 80–100 kW of power.
