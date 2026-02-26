American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 64.9% in February

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,644 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 18,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

NASDAQ AREBW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

American Rebel Company Profile

Featured Articles

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online.

