American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 64.9% in February

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,644 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 18,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
NASDAQ AREBW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
American Rebel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.