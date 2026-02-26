America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of ($0.2567) per share and revenue of $329.2620 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.39). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $350.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 48.2% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc operates as a retailer and financer of used automobiles, specializing in serving customers with limited credit histories through an in-house “buy-here, pay-here” financing model. The company’s dealerships offer a selection of late-model, pre-owned vehicles across a range of makes and models, supported by on-site service centers and extended warranty products. In addition to vehicle sales, America’s Car-Mart generates revenue from finance charges, insurance products and ancillary services such as GAP coverage and credit life and disability insurance.

Founded in 1981 in Forrest City, Arkansas, America’s Car-Mart has grown from a single dealership into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRMT.

