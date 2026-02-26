America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of ($0.2567) per share and revenue of $329.2620 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.39). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $350.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of CRMT stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRMT
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc operates as a retailer and financer of used automobiles, specializing in serving customers with limited credit histories through an in-house “buy-here, pay-here” financing model. The company’s dealerships offer a selection of late-model, pre-owned vehicles across a range of makes and models, supported by on-site service centers and extended warranty products. In addition to vehicle sales, America’s Car-Mart generates revenue from finance charges, insurance products and ancillary services such as GAP coverage and credit life and disability insurance.
Founded in 1981 in Forrest City, Arkansas, America’s Car-Mart has grown from a single dealership into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRMT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.