Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Set at C$17.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) received a C$17.00 price objective from analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USA. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of USA opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.49. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Americas Silver news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of Americas Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$402,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,410.50. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 593,352 shares in the company, valued at C$6,503,137.92. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their position. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

