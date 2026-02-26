Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Short Interest Update

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,330 shares, an increase of 3,381.2% from the January 29th total of 584 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of ITEQ opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4918 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF
About Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF
The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.
