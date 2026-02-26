Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Short Interest Update

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,330 shares, an increase of 3,381.2% from the January 29th total of 584 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ITEQ opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4918 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

About Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITEQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 25,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

