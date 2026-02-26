Amy Rochelle Davis Sells 1,864 Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.64, for a total transaction of $1,093,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,031.28. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $594.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $565.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Key Stories Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat: Cummins reported stronger-than-expected results in early February (EPS and revenue above consensus), supporting earnings momentum and valuation. MarketBeat CMI overview

Quarterly results beat: Cummins reported stronger-than-expected results in early February (EPS and revenue above consensus), supporting earnings momentum and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed: The company declared a quarterly dividend ($2.00; $8.00 annualized), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat CMI overview

Dividend confirmed: The company declared a quarterly dividend ($2.00; $8.00 annualized), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Several brokerages have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views recently (Raymond James, Wells Fargo, Truist among them), which can help limit downside and attract buyers on dips. MarketBeat CMI overview

Analyst support: Several brokerages have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views recently (Raymond James, Wells Fargo, Truist among them), which can help limit downside and attract buyers on dips. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning: Hedge funds and institutional ownership remain high (~83%); some funds have modestly increased stakes, indicating continued institutional interest but also potential for large blocks to influence trading. MarketBeat CMI overview

Institutional positioning: Hedge funds and institutional ownership remain high (~83%); some funds have modestly increased stakes, indicating continued institutional interest but also potential for large blocks to influence trading. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Amy Rochelle Davis sold 1,864 shares at ~$586.64 on Feb. 23 (reducing her stake ~9.5%), signaling personal liquidity-taking that may raise short-term selling pressure. Amy Davis sale

Insider selling — Amy Rochelle Davis sold 1,864 shares at ~$586.64 on Feb. 23 (reducing her stake ~9.5%), signaling personal liquidity-taking that may raise short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares at ~$600.13 on Feb. 24 (about an 18% reduction in his holding), another VP sale that adds to near-term supply. Donald Jackson SEC filing

Insider selling — Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares at ~$600.13 on Feb. 24 (about an 18% reduction in his holding), another VP sale that adds to near-term supply. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sells — VP Earl Newsome (1,300 shares) and Jennifer Mary Bush (4,270 shares) also sold recently; the cluster of VP-level sales increases perceived near-term downside risk even though insiders often sell for personal reasons. Earl Newsome sale Jennifer Bush sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

