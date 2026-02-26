Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi to post earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $1.0542 billion for the quarter.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) is a leading Turkish beverage company primarily engaged in the brewing of beer and production of malt. Its core product portfolio includes well-known beer brands such as Efes Pilsen, Efes Draft and Bomonti, as well as a range of specialty and seasonal brews. In addition to the brewing business, Anadolu Efes operates a malt division that supplies high-quality malt to both its own breweries and third-party clients, serving food and beverage manufacturers across multiple regions.

The company maintains a broad geographic footprint, serving domestic and international markets through a network of breweries and distribution channels.

