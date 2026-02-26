Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 146,372 shares, a growth of 188.7% from the January 29th total of 50,692 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ANEB opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of intranasal therapies for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is an intranasal formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate designed to provide rapid relief from migraine attacks while reducing common gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral treatments.

The company is advancing ANEB-001 through pivotal trials in the United States and plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S.

