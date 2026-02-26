Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 18,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of AOHY stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.29.
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF
Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.
