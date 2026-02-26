Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 18,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AOHY stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,973,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 827,302 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 104,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 657.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.