Anne Mehlman Sells 12,145 Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Williams Trading downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Crocs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $40,765,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

