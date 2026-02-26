ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 173.6% in February

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 353 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the January 29th total of 129 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $279.00 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $347.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.37.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS: ANPDY) is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of athletic and leisure footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s offerings span a wide range of performance-oriented products, including running shoes, basketball footwear, training apparel, sports equipment and lifestyle wear. ANTA positions itself as a vertically integrated manufacturer, maintaining control over the supply chain from raw material sourcing through in-house production and distribution.

In addition to its flagship ANTA brand, the company has built a diversified portfolio through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.