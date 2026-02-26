Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,060 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the January 29th total of 3,027 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptorum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM) is a global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its Nasdaq listing in 2018, the company has focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and diagnostic products. Aptorum’s research efforts are aimed at addressing unmet medical needs across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and neurological conditions.

The company’s diversified pipeline includes both small-molecule and biologic drug candidates, as well as companion diagnostic tools.

