Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.21. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,232,841 shares changing hands.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Specifically, Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,946,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,302,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,289,041.12. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Ardelyx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardelyx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake by ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the share price. Read More.

Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake by ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ardelyx announced a multi‑year marketing partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness around digestive health — a branding/awareness initiative that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH. Read More.

Ardelyx announced a multi‑year marketing partnership with the LPGA to raise awareness around digestive health — a branding/awareness initiative that could help commercial uptake of XPHOZAH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers reiterated or raised bullish ratings/targets (Wedbush outperform with a ~$19 target, BTIG, HC Wainwright, Citi upgrades), which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Read More.

Several brokers reiterated or raised bullish ratings/targets (Wedbush outperform with a ~$19 target, BTIG, HC Wainwright, Citi upgrades), which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and ~7.8% YoY revenue growth — constructive for fundamentals but partially offset by profitability misses. Read More.

Quarterly revenue beat ($125.2M vs. $118.0M) and ~7.8% YoY revenue growth — constructive for fundamentals but partially offset by profitability misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data published shows effectively no reported short interest (odd/possibly stale data) — not currently a driver of short‑squeeze dynamics.

Short interest data published shows effectively no reported short interest (odd/possibly stale data) — not currently a driver of short‑squeeze dynamics. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (reported a $0.01 loss vs. ~$0.02 expected), which prompted a post‑earnings sell‑off and raised near‑term sentiment risk. Read More.

EPS missed expectations (reported a $0.01 loss vs. ~$0.02 expected), which prompted a post‑earnings sell‑off and raised near‑term sentiment risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Michael Raab, CFO Susan Hohenleitner and others) sold shares on Feb 20 (CEO sold ~45,982 shares), which investors may read as profit‑taking and can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.04 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 147.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.