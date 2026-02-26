Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $7.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $6.8850, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., traded on NASDAQ under the ticker ARKR, is a Boca Raton, Florida–based restaurant operator. The company owns and manages a portfolio of casual and upscale dining venues that feature Cuban-inspired menus, full-service bars and live entertainment. Its concepts emphasize traditional Latin flavors paired with modern culinary techniques to appeal to a broad range of diners.

Ark Restaurants serves both on-premise and off-premise customers, offering dine-in seating, take-out, delivery and catering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.