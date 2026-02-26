Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $174.01 and last traded at $180.9560. Approximately 325,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 468,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability and margin recovery — AWI reported a high net margin (~19.1%) and an elevated return on equity (~39%), signaling healthy operating leverage and cash generation that support long‑term value. MarketBeat AWI summary

Strong profitability and margin recovery — AWI reported a high net margin (~19.1%) and an elevated return on equity (~39%), signaling healthy operating leverage and cash generation that support long‑term value. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and segment strength — Q4 revenue rose ~5.6% year‑over‑year and the company highlighted “record growth” in its earnings materials and call, which supports the longer‑term growth story. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Revenue growth and segment strength — Q4 revenue rose ~5.6% year‑over‑year and the company highlighted “record growth” in its earnings materials and call, which supports the longer‑term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance: revenue roughly in line with expectations — AWI issued revenue guidance that is approximately in line with street estimates, which tempers downside if top‑line execution continues. (See company presentation and slides for detail.) Earnings presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Guidance: revenue roughly in line with expectations — AWI issued revenue guidance that is approximately in line with street estimates, which tempers downside if top‑line execution continues. (See company presentation and slides for detail.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $1.61 vs. consensus ~$1.67 and revenue of $388.3M missed the ~ $400.9M estimate. The miss is the immediate catalyst for weakness and drove investor disappointment. Earnings miss (Zacks)

Earnings and revenue missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $1.61 vs. consensus ~$1.67 and revenue of $388.3M missed the ~ $400.9M estimate. The miss is the immediate catalyst for weakness and drove investor disappointment. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance trimmed versus consensus — FY‑2026 EPS was guided to $8.05–8.35, below the consensus near $8.45, which pressured sentiment because it suggests more modest upside to estimates for the year. Why AWI is down today (Yahoo)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

