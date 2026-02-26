Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.33. Arvinas shares last traded at $11.8650, with a volume of 296,398 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

In related news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $67,594.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,222.82. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $58,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,303.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $264,741. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 885,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 108.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 902,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 469,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $854.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

