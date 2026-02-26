Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA) Short Interest Update

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,494 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the January 29th total of 3,246 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 7.79% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGGA opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This is a boost from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

