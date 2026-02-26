ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the January 29th total of 7,184 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get ATA alerts:

ATA Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ATA has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ATA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.